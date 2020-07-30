Investors Purchase Large Volume of Kandi Technologies Group Put Options (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,746 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,684% compared to the average daily volume of 99 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNDI opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Kandi Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

