Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,182% compared to the typical volume of 78 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $629,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,423,000 after buying an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,462,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 51.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,245,000 after buying an additional 634,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $180,154,000 after buying an additional 537,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

UHS opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

