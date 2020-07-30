Investors Purchase High Volume of Aaron’s Call Options (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,005 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,727% compared to the average daily volume of 55 call options.

AAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

AAN stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

