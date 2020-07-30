Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Position Trimmed by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

NYSE ICE opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.