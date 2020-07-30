Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$165.00 at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$148.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.92.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

TSE IFC opened at C$143.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$136.31. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.65.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 8.520001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total transaction of C$127,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$729,325.30.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.