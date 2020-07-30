Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$155.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFC. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$129.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James set a C$148.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$174.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$152.92.

TSE:IFC opened at C$143.28 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$104.81 and a 52 week high of C$157.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.42 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 8.520001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 1,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.68, for a total transaction of C$127,683.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$729,325.30.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

