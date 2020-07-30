Insider Selling: Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Sells $105,091.20 in Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,280 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $105,091.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VCYT opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200,699 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 53.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Veracyte by 7.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 27.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 209,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 45,591 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

