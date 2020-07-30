Insider Selling: Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Sells $105,091.20 in Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,280 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $105,091.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of VCYT opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 971,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200,699 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 53.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Veracyte by 7.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 27.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 209,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 45,591 shares during the last quarter.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
