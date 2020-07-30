Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $2,812,050.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $2,812,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,125,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total transaction of $2,896,050.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.91, for a total transaction of $2,893,650.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.31, for a total transaction of $2,794,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $2,833,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $2,975,100.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $2,929,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total transaction of $2,996,100.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $2,957,550.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $193.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,075.61, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

