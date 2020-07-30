Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells C$85,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.
Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Osisko Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.
