Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells C$85,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00.

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Osisko Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.96.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

