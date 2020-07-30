Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NEM opened at $67.89 on Thursday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

