Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Director Sells $356,152.60 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $356,152.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $58.46 on Thursday. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 114.97%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Research by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

