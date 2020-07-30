Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells 737 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $12,750.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $51,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNMK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

