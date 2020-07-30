Insider Selling: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider Sells $1,301,776.86 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Drazkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of Fastenal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80.

Fastenal stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

