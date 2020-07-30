Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 1,531 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total transaction of $654,211.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,998,773.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total value of $626,745.47.

On Friday, May 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94.

DexCom stock opened at $427.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.67 and its 200 day moving average is $323.16. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.28 and a twelve month high of $446.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DexCom by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after acquiring an additional 199,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,158,000 after acquiring an additional 173,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 600.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.