Insider Selling: Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Senior Officer Sells C$327,000.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Senior Officer Sam K. Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total transaction of C$327,000.00.

Sam K. Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Sam K. Wong sold 37,500 shares of Chesapeake Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$189,375.00.

Chesapeake Gold stock opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. Chesapeake Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.51 million and a P/E ratio of -121.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals projects in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Metates gold-silver project, which comprises 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

