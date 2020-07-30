Insider Buying: Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Director Purchases 18,763 Shares of Stock

Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $206,393.00.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Limestone Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMST shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 251,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 216,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

