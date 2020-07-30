Independent Research Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €36.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.33 ($38.57).

FPE stock opened at €30.45 ($34.21) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($50.34). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.27.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

