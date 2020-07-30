Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $47,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $312.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

