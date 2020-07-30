IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Societe Generale

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price hoisted by Societe Generale from GBX 970 ($11.94) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IMI from GBX 1,050 ($12.92) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CSFB decreased their target price on IMI from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.31) target price (up from GBX 850 ($10.46)) on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on IMI from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,037.35 ($12.77).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,081 ($13.30) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 949.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 935.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In other IMI news, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.11) per share, with a total value of £18,254.10 ($22,463.82). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $1,862,895.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

