IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.37

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and traded as high as $25.19. IGM Financial shares last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

