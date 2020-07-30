Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 75 ($0.92) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 140 ($1.72).

HYVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, June 19th.

HYVE stock opened at GBX 68.70 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.96. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.77 ($2.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.39. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

