Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

