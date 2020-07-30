Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Horizon Discovery Group stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.46. Horizon Discovery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.80 ($2.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $163.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39.

Get Horizon Discovery Group alerts:

In other news, insider Susan Searle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £10,300 ($12,675.36). Also, insider Jayesh Pankhania acquired 44,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £45,005.46 ($55,384.52). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 139,282 shares of company stock worth $14,131,605.

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.