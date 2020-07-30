Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.96. Histogenics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 296,859,535 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.10.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

