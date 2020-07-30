HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLE. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.47 ($44.34).

Shares of HLE opened at €38.06 ($42.76) on Wednesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €20.24 ($22.74) and a 12 month high of €50.85 ($57.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.15 and its 200-day moving average is €36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

