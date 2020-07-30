HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Bankhaus Lampe

Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLE. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.47 ($44.34).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €38.06 ($42.76) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.97. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($22.74) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($57.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

