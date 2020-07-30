HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 123.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.52. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.