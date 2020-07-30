Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2020 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.76.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Hasbro by 96.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Hasbro by 131.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hasbro by 8.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

