GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut GrubHub from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.29.

GRUB opened at $71.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,369.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $53,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

