Group L. P. Column Acquires 3,834 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $68,973.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NGM opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGM. Raymond James upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 198,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 683.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $544,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

