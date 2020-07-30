Greggs (LON:GRG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GRG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Greggs to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,860 ($22.89) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.77) price target (down from GBX 1,500 ($18.46)) on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greggs in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,375 ($29.23) price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Greggs to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,957.14 ($24.08).

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs stock opened at GBX 1,326 ($16.32) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,636.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,869.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 15.95 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,550 ($31.38). The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60.

Greggs (LON:GRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX (53.40) (($0.66)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greggs will post 7046.6606379 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 807 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £1,363.83 ($1,678.35).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.