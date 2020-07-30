Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GNCGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

