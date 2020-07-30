Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

GPL has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Panther Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.31.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.82 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 135,277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

