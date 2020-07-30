Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 4,806 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $409,423.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 627,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,416,174.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $84.91 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 381.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.