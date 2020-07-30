Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 462.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 168.3% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,257.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.57.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $202.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

