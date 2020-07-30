GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($22.89) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,553.80 ($19.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,626.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,638.38. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 16.27 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0001492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.03%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

