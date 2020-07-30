Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

GEI stock opened at C$22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.0790159 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.55%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

