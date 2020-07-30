Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GXI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.38 ($98.17).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €96.75 ($108.71) on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a twelve month high of €100.80 ($113.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.27.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

