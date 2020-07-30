Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Gentex were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 111.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Gentex by 439.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 238,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

