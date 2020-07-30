Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.61

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $4.99. Genfit shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 1,012 shares trading hands.

GNFTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Genfit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Genfit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

