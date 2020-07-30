General Motors (NYSE:GM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GM opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura cut their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

