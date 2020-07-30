General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

