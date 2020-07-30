General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Argus cut their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.