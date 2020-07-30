Gemfields (LON:GEM) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Gemfields (LON:GEM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. Gemfields has a 52 week low of GBX 5.79 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 654 ($8.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 million and a PE ratio of 3.95.

About Gemfields

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

