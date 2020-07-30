GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.01

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and traded as low as $29.81. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 49,932 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$41.50 price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.13 million and a PE ratio of 68.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$354.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.57 million. On average, analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.