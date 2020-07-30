Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Gainey Capital Corp (CVE:GNC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Gainey Capital shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option agreement to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

