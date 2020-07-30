Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of FLGT opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $557.20 million, a PE ratio of 856.00 and a beta of 1.65. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 million. Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $133,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $143,493.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,523 shares of company stock worth $164,131 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 451,351 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

