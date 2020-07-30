Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 800 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRES. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,040 ($12.80) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 770 ($9.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 831.45 ($10.23).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

LON:FRES opened at GBX 1,261 ($15.52) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,091.50 ($13.43). The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 914.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.