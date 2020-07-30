FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FXTGY opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

About FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company also provides property management services; and mortgage advisory and brokerage services, as well as related products.

