Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 572,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,593,000 after purchasing an additional 274,734 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Fortive by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Fortive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fortive by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

FTV opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,609,513.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.